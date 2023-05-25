Montgomery County man charged with fatally shooting bystander in attempted retaliation killing: DA

article

A teenage suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander in the fall of 2022 has been arrested, officials say.

According to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, 19-year-old Damien Wilson of Norristown was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Thursday without incident at a residence on North Cecil Street in Philadelphia.

Wilson was sought in connection with a murder that took place on the afternoon of October 7, 2022, per police.

Officials say officers responded to the 800 block of Arch Street for reports of a shooting and found 47-year-old Anthony Vitelli suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Vitella was later pronounced dead at Paoli Memorial Hospital, according to authorities.

Eight 9MM fired cartridge casings were discovered at the scene, police say.

Investigators say surveillance videos show Wilson running and firing a gun at his intended target, who was identified as Christopher Hall.

According to authorities, text data, interviews and cell phone records revealed Wilson had an "issue" with Hall related to a July shooting in Norristown where Wilson was sho tin the leg.

Steele says evidence shows Wilson was attempting a retaliatory killing that resulted in Vitelli's death. "We are working to interrupt this cycle of violence in Norristown and elsewhere in Montgomery County to make our communities safe from these senseless killings by young men with guns," he said.

Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and related charges.