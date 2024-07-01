Suspects identified, search continues after 7 people shot on North Philadelphia street

article

Philadelphia police have identified two suspects they say are wanted for opening fire into a crowd last month, injuring seven people, including a teenage girl.

Khalif Duren, 23, and Amirah Square, 20, are being sought for attempted murder and aggravated assault by handgun after a mass shooting broke out on the 2800 block of North Bambrey Street on June 19.

Police say three suspects got out of a vehicle and started shooting at a crowd intentionally before driving off.

"Someone in the crowd may have been the intended target," Police Inspector Scott Small said last month.

Seven people, ranging in age from 16 to 46, were struck by gunfire as at least 17 shell casings were found at the scene.

A day after the shooting, sources say police recovered a vehicle used by the suspects during the shooting.

Sources also told FOX 29's Kelly Rule that one person was brought in for questioning, and that the shooting may have stemmed from a fight between teenagers and their mothers.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department.

