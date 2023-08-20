Suspects pepper spray employees during robbery at Philadelphia Mills Mall jewelry store: officials

article

Philadelphia Mills Mall was evacuated Saturday night after four men pepper sprayed employees at a jewelry shop during a robbery.

Philadelphia police responded to a call for a robbery at a jewelry store inside the mall Saturday night, about 7:15, according to officials.

An employee told officers four men entered the store and proceeded to spray him and his employees with OC spray, or pepper spray.

The employee went on to say the suspects then used a sledgehammer to break open the jewelry cases, taking pieces of jewelry out before fleeing the store.

Medics arrived to treat the employees for their injuries due to the pepper spray.

Philadelphia police and mall security evacuated the mall out of caution, because of the incident.

An unknown amount of jewelry was taken. An investigation is being conducted by Northeast Detectives.

