Suspects sought in shooting that left man wounded in Reading, police say

The Reading Police Department is searching for the suspects involved in a shooting that left one man wounded.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 000 block of South 3rd Street.

Officers responded to the scene for report of a shooting and found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was transported to Reading Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

During the course of the investigation, police learned that an unidentified male suspect got into an argument with the victim in the 300 block of Penn Street.

When the victim attempted to leave, he was assaulted by the suspect and another unidentified male.

As the victim tried to flee by running away, the first suspect fired a shot hitting the victim in the leg.

The unidentified male suspects then fled the area.

Anyone with additional information relative to this incident is asked to contact the Reading Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-655-6246 or Crime Alert Berks County 877-373-9913.

