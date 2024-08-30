Suspects in Upper Darby armed carjacking identified as 23-year-old woman, 20-year-old male

article

The pair wanted for an armed carjacking in Upper Darby are still on the run, as police confirm that one of the two sought is a 23-year-old woman.

Officials say Phillis Fugah is the person who shot the weapon at the scene of the carjacking and drove off in the vehicle, with a 2-month-old in the backseat. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Additionally, police sources add that Fugah’s cousin, 20-year-old Ian Dean, of Southwest Philly, is also wanted in connection with the carjacking.

The incident began Thursday afternoon, on the 7100 block of West Chester Pike, in Upper Darby, Delaware County, as a mom was inside a shop and a dad was in the vehicle with their two small children.

In an Affidavit of Probable Cause, police allege Fugah and Dean approached the vehicle, as the dad was in the backseat, tending to his children seated there. Fugah slipped into the driver’s seat, gaining control of the vehicle. She then demanded money from the dad, who denied he had any.

He got out of the car with his 5-year-old son, who ran to the sidewalk. The dad then tried to open the driver’s side door, but Fugah pulled it shut. As he struggled to open the door, he kept trying to alert Fugah to the baby in the backseat.

The mom came out of the store, at that point, and attempted to open the passenger door to say the baby was in the backseat.

Fugah then pulled a weapon from a holster, pointed it at the dad and fired. He was struck by breaking glass in his face. Fugah turned the gun on the mom, who ran off. Fugah then sped off in the vehicle.

The car was found dumped a quarter of a mile away, safely, with the baby unharmed inside.

Surveillance video showed Dean running off after Fugah entered the vehicle, heading to the unit block of Merion Terrace.

After Fugah fired the weapon, one bullet struck a passing SEPTA bus. No one on the bus was injured.

As the evening wore on, a large SWAT presence swarmed a house on Warren Street, with warrants, after police determined it was the building Fugah and Dean exited just prior to the incident. The two weren't found in the house. But, a search of property in the residence produced the father’s missing wallet.

Warrants have been issued for both Fugah and Dean. Police say they are armed and should be considered dangerous. Anyone with any information about them or the carjacking are urged to contact Upper Darby Police. The anonymous tip line is 610-734-3439.