'Suspicious' man in King of Prussia Mall dressing room being sought by police

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspicious suspect after an incident at King of Prussia Mall Wednesday afternoon.

A woman was in an Aerie's dressing room when she reported seeing a man holding a cellphone over her dressing stall.

The man fled as she alerted store staff, and before police arrived.

However, a suspect matching the witness's description was found on security video.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Upper Merion police.