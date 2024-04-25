'Suspicious' man in King of Prussia Mall dressing room being sought by police
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspicious suspect after an incident at King of Prussia Mall Wednesday afternoon.
A woman was in an Aerie's dressing room when she reported seeing a man holding a cellphone over her dressing stall.
The man fled as she alerted store staff, and before police arrived.
However, a suspect matching the witness's description was found on security video.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Upper Merion police.