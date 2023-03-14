Expand / Collapse search
Target closing Philadelphia store in coming months

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:41PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - One of America's largest and most popular retailers is officially shutting down one of its Philadelphia locations.

The Washington Square Target at 1128 Chestnut Street will close for good on May 13 "after multiple years of working to improve performance," according to a Target spokesperson.

Currently, 45 part-time and full-time employees work at the Center City location, which opened in 2016. 

Official say those employees will be offered the chance to work at a nearby Target. 

After the Washington Square store closes, nine other Targets will remain open in Philadelphia.

The Target closure comes months after Wawa closed two Center City locations due to the rise of crime and violence across the city.


 