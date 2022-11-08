Teen accused of deadly shooting during botched robbery aboard Broad Street Line train, SEPTA says

A 17-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting a man during a botched robbery aboard a Broad Street Line train Monday afternoon, according to an internal SEPTA email obtained by FOX 29.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Fairmount SEPTA station on Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 21-year-old man suffering from nearly a dozen gunshot wounds to the body, according to police. He was taken to Temple Hospital where police say he died.

A teenage victim showed up a Jefferson Hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound to the arm and was placed in stable condition, police reported at the scene.

During the robbery, investigators said the victim pulled out his own gun and may have fired at the suspect. Several people were aboard the train during the robbery-turned-shooting.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson reports that police are reviewing surveillance footage that they say shows the shooter going through the victim's pockets.

Captain Jason Smith told reporters at the scene that investigators believe the teenager was "possibly an innocent bystander struck by a stray bullet."

Smith also said investigators weren't ruling out the teen's possible involvement in the shooting.

"We do not believe at this time that the 16-year-old is going to be involved as the offender in this incident. However, we're not ruling that out at this point in time," Smith said.

In an internal SEPTA email obtained by FOX 29's Steve Keeley, officials say the teenager is the one who shot the victim to death in a targeted attack.

"The facts continued to unfold throughout the night and into today, but we understand a 17-year-old boy targeted the victim, shooting him multiple times in an attempted robbery on the train at Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue," the email reads.

The victim, according to police, was close to his 22nd birthday when he was gunned down.

"The situation was tragic, but the train was carrying a number of passengers and we are fortunate that more people were not injured," a SEPTA official wrote.

Police have not reported any arrests or charges in the deadly shooting.