Multiple shots injure 2 men in Cobbs Creek, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in Cobbs Creek on Monday night.

At around 9:45 p.m., police say they responded to the 200 block of South 60th Street for reports of shots fired on the highway.

Upon arrival, authorities say they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim, a 21-year-old man, was found laying on the floor inside a nearby take-out restaurant. Police say he was suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and legs. The second victim, who police say is a 24-year-old man, tried to run from the scene after he was shot one time in the leg.

The victims were transported by medics to Presbyterian Hospital where authorities say they were both placed in stable condition.

Police real-time crime cameras revealed that a dark Chevy sedan was traveling westbound on Irving Street when two men exited the vehicle and began firing multiple shots at the victims. Police say after striking the victims, the suspected shooters got back into the vehicle and fled northbound on South 60th Street toward Market Street.

Detectives say they found 19 spent shell casings at the intersection of South 60th and Irving streets as they were investigating the scene. Authorities also determined that two guns were used in the shooting.

The take-out restaurant was also struck by the gunfire as police say the door and windows to the place were broken. Luckily, police say no one inside the restaurant was injured.

Other businesses in the area have exterior surveillance cameras, so police say they are confident in their search for the suspects.

No motive has been determined and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.