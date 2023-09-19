Teen arrested for double homicide of ex-girlfriend, her mother in Northampton County: DA

Authorities believe anger may have taken a violent turn that claimed the lives of a teen girl and her mother, and ended with a 17-year-old boy charged with murder.

The 39-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl were found stabbed to death inside a home on the 1100 block of Railroad Street in North Catasauqua last week.

Officials say the teen and her mother were killed by her ex-boyfriend, who they believe was upset she had moved on from their relationship.

The 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody after crashing the mother's stolen car, and has been charged with two counts of murder.

A 14-year-old girl who was inside the car at the time was ejected and flown to CHOP in serious condition.

The victims were later identified as Rosalyn Siobal Glass, 39, and Rianna Lynn Glass, 16, by the coroner, who ruled their deaths as homicides by sharp forces injuries.

A joint funeral will be held for the mother and daughter this weekend.