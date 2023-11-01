Teen boy killed in car crash near high school in Lehigh County: officials

A 16-year-old's life was cut short when officials say he became the victim of a car crash Tuesday afternoon.

The deadly crash unfolded on North Street and Cedar Crest Boulevard near Emmaus High School as students headed home for the day.

The teenage boy was a passenger, and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner's office.

Emmaus High School has yet to confirm if the victim was a student at the school.

Police have also yet to release any additional information about what led to the crash.