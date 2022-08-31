Teen girl shot twice in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, police say

article

Police say shots were fired in West Philadelphia Wednesday morning, hitting a teenage girl.

The 17-year-old was reportedly shot on the 5100 block of Funston Street around 11:26 a.m.

She suffered two gunshot wounds to the lower body, and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Police say she has been placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.