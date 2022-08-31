Teen girl shot twice in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police say shots were fired in West Philadelphia Wednesday morning, hitting a teenage girl.
The 17-year-old was reportedly shot on the 5100 block of Funston Street around 11:26 a.m.
She suffered two gunshot wounds to the lower body, and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Officials: Teen handcuffed by possible police impersonator during traffic stop in Chester County
- Study: Philadelphia is rudest city in America, has rudest locals
- Man pleads guilty in stray bullet death of girl, 9, sleeping in New Jersey home
Police say she has been placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.