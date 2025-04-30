Pa officials, employees make push for SEPTA funding: 'It's an investment in people'

The Brief SEPTA riders and workers remain concerned about the future of their lines, as funding continues to be a big issue. Some lawmakers came out Wednesday to show support for one of the busiest lines.



SEPTA continues to struggle with funding and, while it isn’t the first time potential cuts to services and fair increases due to lack of state funding have been put forth, this time around, people close to the bargaining table fear this go-round may be different.

What we know:

SEPTA faces a $213 million budget deficit and due to the lack of state funding, they are threatening to cut services by almost 50 percent.

"Cutting SEPTA won’t just hurt Philadelphia residents and businesses, it will negatively impact our entire region," says Pennsylvania State Senator Carolyn Comita, of the 19th Senatorial District.

By the numbers:

The current proposed 2026 SEPTA budget would force a number of changes including hiking fares above 21 percent, eliminating 50 bus routes, and getting rid of five Regional Rail lines.

"This goes beyond trains and buses. It’s an investment in the people, the communities across our counties and the entire region," says Pa. State Senator John Kane of the 9th Senatorial District.

SEPTA officials have said these cuts are avoidable if the Pennsylvania state legislature passes Governor Josh Shapiro’s budget, which includes his transit proposals that would give SEPTA $165 million.

Democratic leaders say Shapiro’s budget is not getting the necessary support from Republicans in the Senate.

"This is an economic reminder to my colleagues in the Senate that this area of the state is your engine for dollars for your own districts," says Senator Katie Muth of the 44th Senatorial District.

Big picture view:

The concern grows for SEPTA employees like Ray Boyer, who would normally be on the trains collecting fares, but instead was fighting to keep a job.

"We are just getting the ridership back and for them to even mention this, it’s surreal. It feels a lot more real than it has in the past," says Boyer, who is also the General Chairperson for Smart Local 61, the union representing conductors and assistant conductors on Regional Rail.

For those who utilize SEPTA frequently, they are hoping something can be done.

"I don’t have a car and my parents, their work schedules are super busy so, having accessibility to this line is important for me, in terms of getting home. If there’s an emergency, this is the line that I use to get home, says Bid McNulty, a SEPTA Rider.

Another SEPTA rider Brian Goedde says, "As if we need more traffic. This is not going to be a good idea."

Officials say they will continue to push for SEPTA funding all the way up until next session of the Pennsylvania Legislature which begins May 5th.