Teenager, 17, arrested and charged with murder in Wilmington, police say

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of a man on May 5, authorities say.

According to police, the murder took place around 12: 14 a.m. in the area of the 1300 block of Anchorage Street.

Police say Uquan Davis, 20, was found with gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detective Michael Hayman with the Criminal Investigations Division identified a 17-year-old as the suspect and got warrants for his arrest, according to police.

On Friday afternoon around 1:12 p.m., Wilmington police patrolling the 800 block of East 4th Street saw a stolen car with four juveniles inside, according to authorities.

Officers tried to stop the car, but it crashed near East 10th and North Spruce Streets and the teens, two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds, fled on foot, police say.

According to officials, the teens were later apprehended after foot pursuits.

Police say two loaded .9mm handguns with extended magazines and a .22 caliber handgun were found in the car.

One of the juveniles in the car was identified as the suspect wanted in connection with Davis' murder, authorities say.

The teen was charged with first-degree murder, robbery, possession of a deadly weapon and related charges.

He was arraigned and committed to the New Castle County Detention Center with a cash-only bail of more than $1 million.

The remaining juveniles were arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and related charges.