Teenager in critical condition after a shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager critically injured Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

At around 2:31 p.m., police say they responded to 1300 Rush Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the lower back.

Authorities say the victim was transported to Temple Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrest was made in this incident and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.