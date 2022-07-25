Teenager in critical condition after a shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager critically injured Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia.
At around 2:31 p.m., police say they responded to 1300 Rush Street for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, police say they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the lower back.
MORE HEADLINES
Police: One man dead, another injured after double shooting in Tioga
Video: Suspects caught doing illegal donuts before Kelly Drive homicide, police say
Philadelphia-area men charged with stealing, washing checks from USPS mailboxes
Authorities say the victim was transported to Temple Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.
No arrest was made in this incident and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.