Video: Suspects caught doing illegal donuts before Kelly Drive homicide, police say

Philadelphia police say they are looking for a group of suspects caught on video before a man was shot and killed on Kelly Drive earlier this month.

The victim, 30-year-old Taion Carter, died after he was reportedly shot once in the back of the head on the 2400 block of Kelly Drive on July 16.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots, then saw what appeared to be two teenage males jump in a car and flee the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

New video released by police shows several cars performing illegal maneuvers in a nearby parking lot around 6 a.m.

Police say the group and the victim got into an altercation, which led to the fatal shooting.

The suspects in the video are being sought by police in connection to the homicide.

RELATED COVERAGE:

One of the vehicle seen in the video is a blue 2013 Dodge Charger with a black front end, black rims and Pennsylvania tag LSM-6861.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.

