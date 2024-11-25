Teens charged in series of 'unprovoked' attacks within an hour in Philadelphia

Investigators say six teenagers were charged for a series of "unprovoked" attacks around Philadelphia last week that happened in broad daylight.

Inspector Raymond Evers said the minors, all students at Anthony Wayne School in Grays Ferry, began their violent rampage in the city Tuesday afternoon.

A homeless man was punched in the face by one of the teens near the intersection of 15th and Chestnut streets around 3 p.m., according to investigators.

Evers said minutes later a 14-year-old girl, who he described as the group's leader, punched a 24-year-old woman from behind near 17th and Chestnut streets.

The group joined in by punching the woman while she was on the ground, causing the victim to receive a concussion, investigators said.

"The female wearing the pink boots was kind of the leader instructing the other kids what to do," Evers said.

Less than an hour after the first assault, Evers said the group moved to the 200 block of North 19th Street where a 31-year-old man was punched and chased.

Moments later, investigators say a 40-year-old woman was punched near the Target on 20th and Callowhill streets.

A day after police shared surveillance footage of the group of teens wanted for the assaults, Evers said the 14-year-old "leader" turned herself in with her parents.

The other five teens being sought by police surrendered to police while accompanied by their parents a day later, Evers said.

"The parents were right on point, they saw their kids did something wrong on Wednesday and on Friday they turned their kids in," Evers said.

Each teen was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and other crimes.

In a press conference Monday, Evers called the attacks "unprovoked" and said investigators are still trying to determine a motive.

"Of the six that were arrested, none of them were arrested before, which is very, very surprising," Evers said. "We're not sure what caused them to do this."