Temple police car stolen in Philadelphia, later recovered

A Temple University Police car was stolen near campus.

The SUV was stolen around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night from the 3300 block of North Broad Street.

It appeared to have been located a short time later.

There is no word yet on who stole the car or if that person has been arrested.

