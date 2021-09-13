Temple police car stolen in Philadelphia, later recovered
PHILADELPHIA - A Temple University Police car was stolen near campus.
The SUV was stolen around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night from the 3300 block of North Broad Street.
LATEST PHILADELPHIA HEADLINES
- 1 killed in Germantown triple shooting, police say
- Man found shot to death in car in West Philadelphia
- Man critical after being shot multiple times in Kensington, police say
- Philadelphia police investigating hit-and-run that left teen injured in Olney
It appeared to have been located a short time later.
There is no word yet on who stole the car or if that person has been arrested.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement