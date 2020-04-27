Temple University announces plans to freeze 2020-2021 tuition

Temple University announced plans to freeze tuition rates for undergraduates and graduates for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year which will start in the fall.

If approved, the freeze will be in place for both in and out-of-state residents who will be attending the university in August.

“With the economy in its current state, we could not in good conscience propose an increase in Temple’s tuition," Temple University President Richard M. Englert, said in a statement." Students have had to face many challenges in recent months. A tuition increase should not be one of them.”



The plans will still need the approval of Temple’s Board of Trustees before it will become official.

Their next meeting will be on Tuesday, May 12th.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Pa. fugitive, homicide suspect arrested on newly-reopened Florida beach

Advertisement

2 arrested after threatening to shoot UPS worker over missing package in NJ

32-year-old woman missing from Olney for 10 days

Police: Man found shot to death inside car in Fern Rock

Police: Woman struck by carjacked vehicle in North Philadelphia

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP