Temple University appoints Drexel leader John Fry as new president

article

A longtime leader in Philadelphia higher education, Temple University's incoming president won't have to move far to assume his new role.

John Fry, the current president of Drexel University, was announced as Temple's 15th president on Monday following a comprehensive national search.

"I am deeply humbled by the opportunity to serve as the 15th President of Temple University, a globally recognized, mission-driven R1 university. Temple stands as a cornerstone of our region’s vitality — a vibrant and accessible anchor institution that provides transformative opportunities and positively impacts countless lives through its mission," the president-elect said.

MORE HEADLINES:

Fry has served as Drexel's president since 2010, amassing several achievements during his tenure, including global and high-impact academic initiatives.

"This is a great day for Temple University. With his demonstrated success as a higher education leader and his expertise in academic and research excellence, community engagement, global impact, and his fundraising prowess, John Fry embodies the experience and qualities that our community said they were looking for in the university's 15th president," said Board of Trustees Chair Mitchell L. Morgan.

Temple says Fry will officially start his tenure after new leadership has been named at Drexel University.

He will succeed President Richard M. Englert, who served the Temple community for 48 years.