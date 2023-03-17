Temple University, Philadelphia police departments graduating new officers as 'dire' need for help continues

Temple University and Philadelphia police are set to graduate new police officers as the city continues to deal with violent crime.

The officers will graduate on Friday morning at McGonigle Hall.

The addition of eight new officers brings the Temple Police force to more than 100, with the addition of 35 security officers in collaboration with the Philadelphia Police Department.

This comes just one month after Temple University Police Sgt. Chris Fitzgerald was fatally shot in the line of duty while chasing suspects.

The Temple Police graduation will happen in tandem with the Philadelphia Police Academy graduation, where 30 new officers will be sworn in.

The need for more police officers comes months after the department restructured, dispersing more than 100 officers in four districts to cover the most violent parts of the city.

"We're in a time we've never seen before, having the amount of homicides we've had in the city and the amount of shooting victims," First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said earlier this year.

Captain John Walker, the commanding officer of the Recruitment and Background Investigation Unit, said there is an extreme need for new officers.

"We are in dire need right now. We want to hire over 1,000 people over the next few years, and we want to hire diverse groups of people from all over," Walker told FOX 29.