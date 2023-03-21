Temple's faculty union will move ahead with vote of no-confidence on President Wingard, other administrators

article

Temple University’s faculty-union said it will move forward with a vote of no-confidence in President Jason Wingard and two other school officials.

The Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP Local 4531) concluded its authorization to vote on Monday afternoon, according to a press release.

The union said 84% of its over 900 members in the bargaining unit supported moving ahead with the vote of no confidence in senior leadership at Temple.

97% of those in support sought a no confidence vote in WIngard, while 86% sought a no confidence vote for Board of Trustees Chair Mitchell Morgan.

Nearly 80% of those in support voted no-confidence in Provost Gregory Mandel, according to the union.

The union's Executive Committee held an emergency meeting to discuss the results on Tuesday morning. A formal vote of no confidence is slate for the week of Apr. 10.

President Wingard, who became President in 2021, previously released a statement addressing campus concerns.

"Our leadership has worked together for the last 18 months to address the long-term challenges the university faces. We have made a series of analytical, data-driven, yet hard decisions that are painful – including actions on staffing, compensation, budget ‘right-sizing’ to accommodate national, declining enrollment trends," the statement read in part.

Wingard announced back in Dec. 2022 that he planned to move his family from Chestnut Hill to a North Philadelphia rowhome near campus in an effort to immerse himself in the campus community besieged by crime. That move was originally planned for this spring.

