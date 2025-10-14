Termini Brothers Bakery vandalized, suspects sought by police

The Brief Several people are wanted for vandalism at Termini Brothers Bakery in South Philadelphia. Anyone with information regarding Monday morning's incident is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department. This event comes on the heels of the passing of Vincent Termini Sr., owner of Termini Brothers Bakery. He died earlier this month.



Several people are wanted for vandalism at Termini Brothers Bakery in South Philadelphia after the suspects were caught on surveillance camera Monday morning.

In a video posted to Instagram by the business, the group of vandals can be seen spray-painting a van parked in front of the bakery before climbing onto the roof of the business and defacing the outside of it.

"To see our private property defaced is a punch to the gut," the Instagram post reads. "We've experienced this before, but we won't lie — it hurts every time. We'll clean up this mess and continue doing what we do best, but come on, Philly — you can do better."

Owner died less than two weeks ago

Dig deeper:

This event comes on the heels of the passing of Vincent Termini Sr., owner of Termini Brothers Bakery. He died earlier this month.

Termini was the second generation owner of the bakery, which has been in business for over a century and is known for its sweet delicacies. There are several locations throughout Philadelphia.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Monday morning's incident is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.