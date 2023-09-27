Three men struck in Overbrook triple shooting, police say

article

Police are investigating a daytime triple shooting in the Overbrook area of Philadelphia.

Three men were shot at 1000 block of N 63rd street around 12:30pm on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old male and 23-year-old male were both shot twice in their right thighs, with the 23-year-old also sustaining two gun shots to his left thigh.

The third victim, a 35-year-old male, was struck once in the right shoulder.

MORE HEADLINES:

All three victims were transported to Lankenau Medical Center where they were placed in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.