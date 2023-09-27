Three men struck in Overbrook triple shooting, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a daytime triple shooting in the Overbrook area of Philadelphia.
Three men were shot at 1000 block of N 63rd street around 12:30pm on Wednesday.
A 40-year-old male and 23-year-old male were both shot twice in their right thighs, with the 23-year-old also sustaining two gun shots to his left thigh.
The third victim, a 35-year-old male, was struck once in the right shoulder.
All three victims were transported to Lankenau Medical Center where they were placed in stable condition.
No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.