Video: Suspect flees with gun, box in hand after fatal shooting in East Germantown

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:29AM
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Suspect flees with gun, box in hand after fatal shooting in East Germantown

Video shows two cars colliding before police say the suspect opened fire on the other driver.

PHILADELPHIA - Police have released new video in the search for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in East Germantown last month.

The 27-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest on the 5100 block of Belfield Avenue on August 12.

Video shows two cars colliding before police say the suspect opened fire on the other driver.

The suspect can then been seen running from the scene holding a handgun with a box under his arm.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to his arrest.