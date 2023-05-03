'Toodles is home!' Poodle revived with Narcan in Kensington finally gets his forever home

article

It's official - Toodles is saying ‘toodles’ to the animal shelter, and ‘hello’ to a second chance at a happy life!

Toodles' heartbreaking journey began when he and his owner were found unconscious and unresponsive by Good Samaritans in Kensington last month.

The tiny poodle was rushed to the hospital, and revived with Narcan. The Pennsylvania SPCA said he was lucky to be alive.

And after hundreds of calls to adopt this deserving pup, one lucky forever home has finally been selected!

"Toodles is home… Have the happiest life sweet boy," the PSPCA said in a Facebook post Wednesday.