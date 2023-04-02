Tornado kills 1 in Sussex County, Del. as storm carves a 14-mile path of destruction

One man is dead after Saturday evening's severe storms take aim in southern Delaware.

The National Weather Service says one tornado touched down in Sussex County, Delaware, after surveying storm damage along Route 13 in Greenwood and Bridgeville.

Officials say one person died after a house in Sussex County collapsed due to a tornado.

Sunday, family members of the deceased were at the demolished home, trying to recover what they could from a home of four generations.

There were at least four other homes in the immediate area that sustained damage, some more serious than others, but, fortunately, all of those families made it out okay.

Officials believe the tornado cut a 14-mile path of destruction from Bridgeville to Ellendale, impacting at least two dozen homes in the county.

The American Red Cross is helping along with DHSS Office of Preparedness.

Officials say the last time someone was killed in a tornado in Delaware was in 1983.