Township employee, 74, killed in riding mower accident at Pennsylvania pond: officials
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - A 74-year-old man is dead after a day at work took a tragic turn Tuesday morning in Northampton County.
Officials say the Bushkill Township employee was cutting grass along Albert Ponds Preserve when his riding mower tipped over.
He ended up being fatally pinned beneath the tractor, which crashed into the pond.
The Northampton County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Louis Nagy.
An investigation into his cause and manner of death is ongoing.