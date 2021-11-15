Minor injuries reported after tractor-trailer crashes into house in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - A tractor-trailer slammed into a home in Maxatawny Township, Berks County.
It happened at Kutztown and Church roads Monday around 8 p.m.
Emergency crews are on the scene. Minor injuries were reported to the homeowner and the operator of the tractor-trailer.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
