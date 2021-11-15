Expand / Collapse search

Minor injuries reported after tractor-trailer crashes into house in Berks County

By FOX 29 staff
Berks County
SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday night after a tractor-trailer crashed into a home.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - A tractor-trailer slammed into a home in Maxatawny Township, Berks County.

It happened at Kutztown and Church roads Monday around 8 p.m.

Emergency crews are on the scene. Minor injuries were reported to the homeowner and the operator of the tractor-trailer.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

