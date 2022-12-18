Tractor-trailer found on fire parked in backyard of Camden home
CAMDEN, N.J. - Emergency crews responded to a home in Camden after a tractor-trailer went up in flames early Sunday morning.
Officials say the truck was parked in the backyard of someone's home on the 1200 block of Kaighn's Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
The fire was put out by firefighters, but it is unclear if anyone was injured due to the blaze.
Police have yet to release any details on what caused the fire, or if any arrests have been made.