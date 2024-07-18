Tree smashes vehicle on I-476 in Delaware County; seriously injures driver

article

Scary moments on a busy roadway in Delaware County when a large tree crashed into traffic Thursday morning, causing major delays.

The tree hit a red Toyota Rav4 as it fell on I-476 North near Route 3 in Radnor Township around 11 a.m.

SKYFOX was live over the scene as crews cleared the completely smashed vehicle.

Pennsylvania Police say the driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Their condition and identity has yet to be released.

Two other vehicles were also struck by debris from the tree, but none of those occupants were injured.

Only one northbound lane is currently open on I-476.