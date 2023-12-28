Trio wanted for brutal attack, stabbing of victims in Fishtown neighborhood: police

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify and find three suspects for an aggravated assault earlier this month.

Three victims were on East Allen Street in Fishtown when they were approached by the suspected trio.

Police say one suspect punched one victim in the jaw, causing him to fall back and hit his head.

Another victim was then stabbed in the side by one of the other suspects, according to police.

Meanwhile, the last suspect smashed the third victim's phone on the ground.

Two of the victims were transported to a local hospital, where one was listed in critical condition.

A motive for the attack is unknown at this time, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.