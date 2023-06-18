Triple shooting leaves 2 men, 1 woman injured as Philadelphia weekend gun violence continues

article

Three more victims struck by gunfire as another weekend shooting erupted in a Philadelphia neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Several shots were fired shortly after 1 a.m. on the 600 block of Franklin Place, hitting two men and one woman.

A 31-year-old man was shot once in the back and once in the leg; a 25-year-old man was shot once in the stomach; and a 22-year-old woman was shot once in the leg.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital, and are said to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, no weapons recovered, and no motive known at this time.

This shooting comes just hours after a 4-year-old and 4 adults were injured during a quintuple shooting in South Philadelphia.