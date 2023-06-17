Man's shooting death under investigation in Egg Harbor: officials

article

A shooting in Atlantic County has prompted a death investigation by local law enforcement.

Police responded to the 200 block of St. Louis Avenue in Egg Harbor around 5 p.m. Friday.

A 30-year-old was found and transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials have identified the shooting victim as Terrance Dismuke, of Atlantic City.

It is unclear what led to the fatal shooting, and no suspect description has been released.