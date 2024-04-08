Expand / Collapse search

Triple shooting leaves 3 men injured in West Philadelphia: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 8, 2024 7:40pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA - Three men are recovering from several gunshot wounds after police say a shooting occurred in West Philadelphia Monday evening. 

According to police, the incident occurred on the 5300 block of Chancellor Street at 5:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, police were made aware of the following three victims and their injuries:

  • A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to each of his calves. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center via medics where he was placed in stable condition. 
  • A 35-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his right thigh. He was taken to the same hospital by medics where he was placed in stable condition. 
  • A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot to his back and was also transported to Penn by police where he was placed in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made. 

This is an ongoing investigation.