Triple shooting leaves 3 men injured in West Philadelphia: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - Three men are recovering from several gunshot wounds after police say a shooting occurred in West Philadelphia Monday evening.
According to police, the incident occurred on the 5300 block of Chancellor Street at 5:35 p.m.
Upon arrival, police were made aware of the following three victims and their injuries:
- A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to each of his calves. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center via medics where he was placed in stable condition.
- A 35-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his right thigh. He was taken to the same hospital by medics where he was placed in stable condition.
- A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot to his back and was also transported to Penn by police where he was placed in stable condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 17-year-old critical after double shooting in West Philadelphia: police
- Women’s college basketball stealing headlines from men creating Title IX success stories
- Video: Vandals wanted for smashing windshields, jumping on cars in Philadelphia
No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.
This is an ongoing investigation.