Truck driver charged with 7 homicides in motorcycle crash

A 23-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested Monday on suspicion of negligent homicide in connection to a New Hampshire motorcycle crash that left seven people dead.

Authorities arrested Volodymyr Zhukovskyy at his home in West Springfield, Massachusetts, around 8 a.m. He was identified as a truck driver who crashed into the motorcycle club Friday afternoon in Randolph, New Hampshire, according to authorities.

Zhukovskyy was taken into custody and faces seven charges of negligent homicide, according to New Hampshire’s deputy attorney general.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck crashed into members of a motorcycle club called Marine JarHeads, which is made up of former Marines and their spouses. Seven of those members were killed in the crash.

The victims were identified as Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, New Hampshire; Albert Mazza, 49, of Lee, New Hampshire; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, New Hampshire; Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, New Hampshire; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; and Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Massachusetts.

A photo from the scene showed mangled motorcycles strewn across the highway. When emergency crews arrived, the pickup truck was on fire.

It was unclear what caused the fatal crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.