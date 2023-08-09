18-year-old driver fled hit-and-run that killed toddler, Delaware police say

article

A 3-year-old became the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, and now police are investigating what led to the crash.

Delaware State Police say a white pickup truck struck and killed the young boy as he ran across South State Street in Camden Tuesday evening.

The driver then fled the scene, leaving the 3-year-old with fatal injuries, according to authorities.

Police say they have contacted the 18-year-old driver, but no charged have been announced at this time.