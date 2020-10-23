Trump campaign loses again in suit over Philadelphia satellite voter offices

article

A Pennsylvania appeals court is delivering another defeat to efforts by President Donald Trump’s campaign to let its campaign representatives monitor people registering to vote or filling out mail-in ballots in election offices in the battleground state.

A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel in 2-1 decision Friday upheld a Philadelphia judge’s rejection of the Trump campaign’s lawsuit against the heavily Democratic city.

The 14-page lawsuit revolves around the question of what rights there are for campaign representatives to watch people in election offices where they can register to vote, apply for mail-in ballots, fill them out or turn them in.

“Bad things are happening in Philadelphia,” the campaign’s lawsuit said. “While transparency and accountability are hallmarks of election integrity, the actions of Philadelphia election officials to date have undermined election integrity by shrouding the casting of ballots in secrecy.”

The campaign is asking to be able to assign representatives to observe inside satellite election offices that Philadelphia began opening Tuesday around the city to help collect what is expected to be an avalanche of mail-in ballots in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Earlier this month, Judge Gary Glazer ruled that Pennsylvania law does not allow such representatives to observe in election offices, a stance echoed by election lawyers, city officials and the state’s top elections official.

