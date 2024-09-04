Trump or Harris? Pennsylvania bakery is letting its 'cookie tally' decide

article

A local bakery is attempting to bring a bit of sweetness to a rather contentious race to the White House.

Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro has started selling its famous presidential candidate cookies - red sprinkles for "Trump 2024" and blue sprinkles for "Harris 2024."

The latest "cookie tally" count comes just a week before the first 2024 Election Presidential Debate in Philadelphia:

2,673 cookies for Donal Trump - up from 2,074 last week

291 cookies for Kamala Harris - up from 215 last week

"Keep calm… it's a cookie," the bakery said as it posted the results on Tuesday.

The bakery has hosted this informal poll since 2012, predicting the outcome of three of the last four elections.

Their winning streak came to an end in 2020 when the final cookie tally put Trump in the lead with 31,804 cookies over Biden's 5,750.

So, will the cookies predict the next president? Check back in November!