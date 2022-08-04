TSA confiscates 3 guns and 5 knives in 5 days at PHL security checkpoints

article

Three guns and five knives were confiscated at Philadelphia International Airport security checkpoints in five days, the Transportation Security Administration announced.

July 30th, TSA officers recovered a revolver and five knives from a Millville, New Jersey man, prior to boarding a flight. The man received a citation by police.

An Eagles Mere, Sullivan County man was arrested on August 2nd, by police, after TSA stopped him with a 9 mm handgun while accompanying his young daughter to her gate. He had been issued a gate pass from his daughter’s airline, but was stopped, due to the firearm.

TSA discovered an unloaded 9 mm handgun a Reading woman was carrying on August 3rd. She was cited by police.

Philadelphia Police are always notified when TSA find guns in the checkpoint X-Ray machines. Police will then confiscate and detain those people carrying the weapons, before either citing them or arresting them.

"Three guns in five days is an epidemic. Bringing deadly weapons such as handguns to a security checkpoint is a very serious offense," said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Philadelphia International Airport. "Individuals are responsible for everything in their possession that they are carrying through a security checkpoint and there are severe consequences for bringing guns to a checkpoint. Not only do these three individuals face criminal charges, but they also will be receiving financial civil penalties for bringing a deadly weapon to a security checkpoint."

TSA states civil penalties for bringing a handgun to a checkpoint can escalate into thousands of dollars. These penalties apply to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits, as permits don’t allow a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

TSA has strict rules and regulations regarding the proper and appropriate method to transport firearms in checked baggage and those regulations can be found at the TSA website.

According to officials, TSA has found 22 firearms at PHL Airport checkpoints, so far, in 2022. 2021 saw 39 at this same point in the year, while they found 20, at this same point, in 2019.