TSA recovered record number of guns at Philadelphia International Airport in 2022

Officials from the Transportation Security Administration reported a record number of guns recovered on travelers at Philadelphia International Airport in 2022.

The agency on Tuesday said 44 firearms were recovered at security checkpoints last year, and 33 of them were loaded.

"We hear from a lot of people become an excuse is ‘well I forgot that my firearm is in my bag'," TSA Federal Secuity Director Gerardo Spero said.

"I can tell you that is not a valid excuse, and as a responsible gun owner, you always really want to know where your firearm is."

People who are traveling with a firearm are reminded to keep the gun locked in a hard case and stored with their checked bags.