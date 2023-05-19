TVs stolen off delivery truck waiting to make delivery in Philadelphia

Several TVs were stolen right off the back of a tractor trailer that was waiting to make a delivery in Philadelphia’s Burholme neighborhood early Friday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. on the 2700 block of Commerce Way.

The driver of the tractor trailer tells FOX 29 he had pulled over to sleep and later felt something moving in the back of his truck. He then noticed a pickup truck behind him.

The driver says he opted against confronting the suspects, but shouted that he was calling police. At that time, he says multiple vehicles and suspects fled the scene.

"I’ve been driving 20 years, never had this happen to me," the driver explained to FOX 29.

Police responded to the scene and later caught up with a pickup truck on I-95 where one person was taken into custody.

Roughly 38 TVs were allegedly taken during the theft. It’s unclear how many may have been recovered.