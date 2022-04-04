Twin brothers killed in Trenton fire; Car crashes into tree in West Philly; Sixers heading to the playoffs

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Twins brothers killed, several firefighters injured in three-alarm fire in Trenton, fire officials say

A three-alarm fire tore through a home in Trenton, killing twins and injuring several firefighters.

TRENTON, N.J. - Residents in Trenton are shocked after a three-alarm fire tore through a home on Saturday, killing twins and injuring several firefighters.

Authorities say the fire broke out around 7 p.m. on the 800 block of Carteret Avenue.

Four firefighters were injured, but have since been listed in stable condition, according to fire officials.

According to the Trenton Fire Department, the home sustained massive damage.

The identities of the twins have not been released and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

2. 1 person in critical condition after car crashes into tree in West Philadelphia, police say

A car is totaled and one person is in critical condition after it crashed into a tree in West Philadelphia, police say.

PHILADELPHIA - At least one person is in the hospital in critical condition after a car hit a tree in West Philadelphia, authorities say.

The incident happened at N 48th Street and Lancaster Avenue, according to investigators.

Police are still working to determine what caused the crash.

3. Embiid scores 44 as Sixers beat Cavs to clinch playoff spot

CLEVELAND, OHIO: Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) ((Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images))

CLEVELAND - Joel Embiid had 44 points and 17 rebounds, James Harden recorded his second triple-double with Philadelphia and the 76ers locked up a playoff spot with a 112-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.

Embiid was questionable coming into the game with a sore ankle. But not only did the 7-footer play, Embiid dominated down the stretch, scoring 12 points in a key sequence of the fourth quarter.

He also made 17 of 20 free throws, added five blocks and three assists in 38 minutes of another MVP resume builder. Embiid also made three 3-pointers.

Harden had an off-shooting night (4 of 13), but finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Darius Garland scored 23 and Caris LeVert and Lamar Stevens had 18 apiece for the Cavs, who played without injured 7-footers Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

4. Weather Authority: Monday set to be only dry day of week as April showers prepare to move in

PHILADELPHIA - April showers are on the way as models show Monday as the only dry day of the week.

Monday's conditions will be seasonable with temperatures set to reach the mid to upper 50s and some sun before clouds move in during the evening.

A system in the west will make its way to the Delaware Valley bringing days of rain.

___

MORE FROM FOX 29

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter