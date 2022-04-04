Man shot five times in Kensington triple shooting, police say

article

Authorities say three people were injured by gunfire during a shooting Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot five times, including four times in the lower body. A 39-year-old was hit once in the lower leg, according to police.

Both men were taken by ambulance to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said.

A 23-year-old victim, who police say was shot in the wrist during the shooting on Kensington Avenue, walked to Episcopal Hospital.

