Man shot five times in Kensington triple shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say three people were injured by gunfire during a shooting Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police say a 28-year-old man was shot five times, including four times in the lower body. A 39-year-old was hit once in the lower leg, according to police.
Both men were taken by ambulance to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said.
A 23-year-old victim, who police say was shot in the wrist during the shooting on Kensington Avenue, walked to Episcopal Hospital.
