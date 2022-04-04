Expand / Collapse search

Man shot five times in Kensington triple shooting, police say

Crime & Public Safety
Three men were injured by gunfire during a broad daylight shooting in Kensington.

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say three people were injured by gunfire during a shooting Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. 

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting. 

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot five times, including four times in the lower body. A 39-year-old was hit once in the lower leg, according to police. 

Both men were taken by ambulance to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said. 

A 23-year-old victim, who police say was shot in the wrist during the shooting on Kensington Avenue, walked to Episcopal Hospital. 

