Two killed, 1 hurt in separate shootings in Trenton overnight

Officials from the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating multiple shooting incidents overnight Sunday that left two victims dead and one victim injured.

Police say just before midnight they responded to the 400 block of Stuyvesant Avenue for a Shot Spotter activation. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a few hours later. A second male shooting victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. HIs condition is not known at this time.

According to authorities, multiple shell casings were located at the scene and two occupied houses had been struck by gunfire. However, none of the occupants were injured.

In a separate incident, nearly an hour later at approximately 12:50 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Roebling Avenue and Washington Street for shots fired.

In this incident, an adult male victim was located in the 800 block of Roebling Avenue with no pulse. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made in either homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

