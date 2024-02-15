Two men arrested after woman's body found in Wilmington park

article

Police say a woman's body was dumped at a park after she was fatally stabbed, and now two men are being charged in connection to her death.

The 59-year-old woman, identified as Barbara Williams, was found dead at Kosciuszko Park in Wilmington over the weekend.

Detectives determined that she was stabbed to death inside her home, then her remains were brought to the park.

MORE HEADLINES:

Two men were identified as suspects in the case, and arrested days later.

Steven Byrd, 35, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with the woman's murder.

A second suspect, 29-year-old Joseph Welsh, was also arrested for helping Byrd move the woman's body.