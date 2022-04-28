Expand / Collapse search
Two men caught with loaded guns at Philadelphia Airport this week, officials say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Officials say two men were caught with guns at Philadelphia airport this week.

PHILADELPHIA - In just one week, officials say two men were stopped with loaded handguns at Philadelphia International Airport.

The first traveler, a Delaware man, was caught by TSA on April 25 with a .22 caliber handgun, according to officials. It was reportedly loaded with five bullets.

One April 27, officials say a Pennsylvania man was found with a .357 caliber gun also loaded with five bullets.

Each gun was spotted in the checkpoint X-ray machine. TSA then alerted police, confiscated the guns and detained each man for questioning.

The Transportation Security Administration says the incidents were not related.

Both men are now set to face financial civil penalties from the TSA.