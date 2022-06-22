Two men caught on video in deadly 2021 Pat's Steaks brawl will face murder trial

A judge ruled Tuesday that two men will go on trial for murder after a fight at Pat's King of Steaks last year killed a 28-year-old man.

Omar Arce, 33, and Jose Alberto Flores-Huerta, 34, were arrested in September 2021 after they were caught on surveillance video outside the iconic South Philadelphia cheesesteak shop.

Police say the brawl erupted between two groups after the Philadelphia Union soccer game against Club America at Subaru Stadium in Chester.

Isidro Cortez, 28, died after video showed him being pummeled with kicks and punches and beaten with a metal trash can lid. His 64-year-old father and a friend were also hurt.

Police say Arce and Flores-Huerta were one of four men sought for the deadly brawl. They were arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and related charges.

They will be face trial for all charges, and are expected to be formally arraigned next month.