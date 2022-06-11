Two men critical after separate daytime shootings in West Philadelphia, police say

Police say two daytime shootings in West Philadelphia have left two men in critical condition Saturday.

A 28-year-old man was reportedly shot five times on the 400 block of North Daggett Street around 2 p.m. He was struck once in the arm, once in the stomach and three times in the back.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.

Less than an hour later, police say another man is in critical condition after being shot about 4 miles away on the 1700 block of Wilton Street. He suffered multiple shots throughout his body.

A van with several bullet holes and shattered windows could been seen at the location of the alleged shooting.

The victim was also transported to Presbyterian Hospital.