Two men wanted for robbery of Philadelphia Metro PCS, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men who allegedly robbed a Metro PCS in January.
According to police, the robbery took place at the store on the 4600 block Frankford Avenue on Jan. 19, 2022 around 3:54 p.m.
Police said the men entered the store with a gun and went to the counter and asked for money.
After taking money, the men were last seen on Frankford Avenue.
Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed a Metro PCS in Philadelphia on Jan. 19.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153.
