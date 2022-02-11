Expand / Collapse search

Two men wanted for robbery of Philadelphia Metro PCS, police say

Philadelphia police searching for two men who allegedly robbed a Metro PCS

Police said the two men had a gun and demanded they be given money.

PHILADELPHIA - Officers with Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men who allegedly robbed a Metro PCS in January. 

According to police, the robbery took place at the store on the 4600 block Frankford Avenue on Jan. 19, 2022 around 3:54 p.m. 

Police said the men entered the store with a gun and went to the counter and asked for money. 

After taking money, the men were last seen on Frankford Avenue. 

Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed a Metro PCS in Philadelphia on Jan. 19. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153. 

