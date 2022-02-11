Two men wanted for robbery of Philadelphia Metro PCS, police say

Officers with Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men who allegedly robbed a Metro PCS in January.

According to police, the robbery took place at the store on the 4600 block Frankford Avenue on Jan. 19, 2022 around 3:54 p.m.

Police said the men entered the store with a gun and went to the counter and asked for money.

After taking money, the men were last seen on Frankford Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153.

